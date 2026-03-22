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California

9 suspects arrested after $7M in stolen cargo seized in Southern California bust

Nine suspects face charges of grand theft cargo, money laundering and receiving stolen property

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
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Nine suspects were arrested after authorities in Southern California seized approximately $7 million in stolen cargo from various retailers, along with about $1 million in cash, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspects were taken into custody as detectives served 13 search warrants at locations between December and February in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The warrants were served as part of an ongoing multi-agency investigation into organized crime and cargo theft, the department said in a social media post.

ORGANIZED SOUTH AMERICAN CRIME GROUP BURGLARIZES OVER 60 HIGH-END HOUSTON-AREA HOMES TARGETING DESIGNER GOODS

Various items that were taken in organized retail thefts

Detectives served 13 location search warrants between December and February in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The recovered cargo included televisions, kitchen appliances, printers, soundbars, Ring cameras, air conditioning units, tools, pool equipment, golf carts, ATVs, plush toys, clothing, shoes, energy drinks, liquor and cosmetics, authorities said.

Sony items targeted in organized crimes and cargo theft in California

Detectives seized roughly $7 million of stolen cargo freight and $1 million in cash. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A total of 36 companies were targeted, including JB Hunt, Amazon, Sony, LG, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Costco, Wolff Shoes, Monster Energy and Disney.

The suspects are facing charges including grand theft cargo, money laundering and receiving stolen property, according to authorities.

CRIME RINGS, HACKERS JOIN FORCES TO HIJACK TRUCKS NATIONWIDE, FUELING MAJOR HOLIDAY SHIPPING SECURITY FEARS

Appliances stolen in organized crimes and cargo theft in California

The suspects are facing charges of grand theft cargo, money laundering and receiving stolen property. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with additional information regarding cargo theft is urged to contact the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, which was established by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2023.

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The sheriff's department's post did not identify the suspects.
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