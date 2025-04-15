At least 4 students injured in shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas

Police are searching for a suspect after four students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg, according to reporting by FOX 4 Dallas.

Two other students were shot and one was grazed, according to the report. Their ages range from 15 to 18.

One of the victims has "serious injuries" and the others' injuries are not life-threatening, according to FOX 4.

The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) said the school was "secured" in an update shared just after 2 p.m.

Police said during a news conference the suspect was identified, but had not yet been taken into custody.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins said someone "opened the door" to the suspect.

The shooting happened at about 1:25 p.m., according to a statement from DISD.

During the news conference, DISD Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde said an officer assigned to the school responded within two minutes, followed by additional law enforcement agencies.

Parents and guardians were allowed to reunite with students at Eagles Stadium, which is adjacent to campus, according to the school district.

All students were picked up by their families as of 6:40 p.m.

"We understand this is a difficult time and ask for your patience," the district wrote in an X post. "Counselors are on site and available."

Video showed a number of first responders, including police, firefighters and paramedics at the school.

Elizalde said she spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott, who offered any resources the district needs.

Abbott posted to X, saying "our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless act of violence at Wilmer-Hutchins High School."

"We'll provide law enforcement the tools needed to arrest & bring the criminals to justice," he wrote. "… Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the victims' swift recovery and for the entire Wilmer-Hutchins High School community."

Abbott added that since becoming governor, Texas has provided more than $3 billion in school safety funding.

"This session, I am seeking an additional $500 million to further safeguard schools across the state," he wrote.

There was a shooting at the high school nearly a year ago, prompting the use of metal detectors and clear backpacks, according to FOX 4.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School will be closed for the remainder of the week, and additional officers will be stationed at other district schools, Elizalde said.

DISD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.