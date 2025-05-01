Woman sues American Airlines after alleged sexual assault on plane, cites pattern of in-flight attacks

A California woman recently filed a federal lawsuit against American Airlines, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger who had a known history of in-flight assaults.

Barbara Morgan claims the incident happened April 24, 2024, while she was assigned to a middle seat during an overnight flight from San Francisco to Dallas.

During the flight, Morgan said, a Texas man seated next to her, Cherian Abraham, 54, tried touching her multiple times, attempting to put his hand between her legs and ignoring her yells to stop, according to a report from affiliate FOX 32 Chicago.

She accused the flight crew of not intervening and later claimed airline executives tried to blame her for not reporting the issue during the flight, according to the report.

Nearly a year after the alleged assault, Abraham was federally charged with sexually assaulting a different passenger on a flight in March, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

Abraham "repeatedly" touched a 22-year-old woman sitting next to him on a March 18 flight from Chicago to Seattle, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On three different occasions, the woman reported that he reached under her arm to touch her breast, according to the release. While she thought it could have been a mistake the first time, he allegedly tried again about five minutes later.

During his third attempt, the woman confronted him, got out of her seat, contacted the flight attendant and was moved to a different seat, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

When interviewed by authorities at the airport, Abraham denied touching the woman inappropriately.

There were earlier incidents dating back to 2023, including Morgan's, in the complaint.

Morgan's attorney, Sarah M. Raisch, told the outlet American Airlines has been aware for years that sexual assaults on overnight flights are increasing.

"Yet they allowed Cherian Abraham to become a serial predator under their watch and on their airplanes, and when our brave client reported her terrifying experience, they brushed her off and blamed her for their utter indifference to her safety," Raisch said.

"When will corporations finally believe women? What needs to happen for corporations to finally take women’s safety seriously?"

Morgan told the outlet she is sharing her story because she wants corporations to "do better."

"It is hard to describe how traumatizing it is to have a stranger touch you like that on a crowded plane, in a confined space, with nowhere to go," Morgan said. "I felt exposed and yet completely invisible. I felt paralyzed. When the flight landed, and I reported what happened, I hoped American Airlines would step in and, at the very least, tell me they would do better to protect other women. Instead, I was met with cold responses and blame, as if I had done something wrong."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, American Airlines said it is involved in the investigation.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our highest priority," an American Airlines spokesperson wrote. "We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with law enforcement on its investigation."

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital Abraham has been barred from flying with American Airlines.

Abraham was released on bond. Abusive sexual contact is punishable by up to two years in prison.