Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Law enforcement investigating threat made on Vermont-bound flight

65 passengers sat on the tarmac for almost 2 hours before they were able to deplane

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Law enforcement agencies continued to investigate after they said a threat was made on a United Airlines flight Sunday night bound for Burlington, Vermont.

Police said the threat was made on United Airlines flight 3613, which took off from Newark, New Jersey, at 3:14 p.m.

MyNBC5 reported officials said about 20 minutes before landing at Burlington International Airport, the pilot was made aware of a threat found inside of a bathroom on the plane.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, MOVES TO ALLOW NONCITIZENS TO VOTE

The pilot notified Air Traffic Control officers, prompting a massive emergency response at the airport, which was closed for several hours.

Responding agencies included the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, Burlington police, South Burlington police, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat found in the bathroom of a Vermont bound flight. The threat prompted a massive emergency response.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat found in the bathroom of a Vermont bound flight. The threat prompted a massive emergency response.

The plane landed around 4:30 p.m., and was taken to a specific area on the tarmac.

VERMONT SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CITIES ALLOWING NONCITIZENS TO VOTE

The 65 passengers were able to de-plane after sitting on the tarmac for almost two hours, but couldn’t take any personal belongings with them.

Police said law enforcement continued to investigate and found no credible threat on the aircraft. There were no injuries and no one has been arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What we have here is a safe group of people. We have a safe plane. We have a safe airport. We have procedures that were followed and we have a successful outcome," said Jon Murad, acting chief of the Burlington Police Department.