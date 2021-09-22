Laundrie attorney says Brian's 'missing,' as Gabby Petito's uncle rips lawyer

The attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family tells Fox News on Wednesday that Brian has been "missing for a week," as Gabby Petito’s uncle released a statement criticizing the lawyer’s past comments.

As of Wednesday, the current whereabouts of Laundrie – the person of interest in Petito’s murder – remained unknown. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said his "family is definitely concerned but we don’t want to speculate as to anything more."

Earlier, Gabby Petito’s uncle, Steve, spoke out against the law firm representing Brian Laundrie’s family, saying "we don’t require nor want your empathy" and "by you trying to show compassion here at this moment is beyond disgusting."

Petito made the comments in reaction to a statement Bertolino gave to Fox News yesterday, in which the lawyer said, "May Gabby Rest in Peace."

"As far as the law is concerned this law firm may be immune due to attorney/client privilege," Steve Petito wrote on his Instagram page.

"But in the eyes of the public you are as guilty and complicit with this massive cover-up and stalling tactic," he wrote, without elaborating.

Steve Petito also told Fox News on Wednesday that Gabby’s parents will be issuing a statement when her body arrives home from Wyoming.

The development comes as the Teton County coroner tells Fox News that the 22-year-old's remains are still in his possession as forensic testing remains ongoing, including microscopic and toxicology examinations.

The coroner said the test results could be coming back in the next few days or weeks.

However, Petito’s body will not be given back to her family until the FBI allows it, the coroner added.

Meanwhile, a resumed search effort for Laundrie in Florida’s Carlton Reserve has entered its second day.

North Port Police public information officer Josh Taylor has told Fox News that cadaver dogs have been used "the whole time" in the search for Laundrie there, while investigators also are using sonar to check large bodies of water in the sprawling, rugged terrain.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones, Jeremy Copas, Claudia Kelly-Bazan and Heather Lacy contributed to this report.