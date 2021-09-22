Gabby Petito: Cops zero in again on Carlton Reserve in search for Brian Laundrie: LIVE UPDATES

Carlton Reserve still major focus in search for Brian Laundrie

North Port Police took to Twitter late Tuesday to announce that the search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend at wetlands near his family’s home will continue. Authorities confirmed that the body found in the Teton-Bridger National Forest belonged to Petito.

The North Port Police Department has focused on Sarasota County’s Carlton Reserve during their search for Brian Laundrie, who was named as a person of interest in the Gabby Petito disappearance. Police said the search on Tuesday was unsuccessful, but the “current plan is to return Wednesday with a similar operation.”

Police have been using drones and K-9s search for Laundrie, but the terrain is challenging and is about 75% underwater.

North Port police are joined by several agencies, including the FBI and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission has been assisting in the search. “I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search - we need justice for Gabby Petito,” he tweeted.

The FBI on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the remains investigators discovered on Sunday in the Teton-Bridger National Forest belonged to missing 22-year-old woman Gabby Petito. "Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999.

Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI tweeted Tuesday with a statement from the Jackson, Wyoming, coroner. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing persons report on Sept. 17.

The couple has otherwise largely remained quiet following the missing persons report for Petito, avoiding questions whenever they made a brief appearance outside their home. The Laundries said they picked up Brian Laundrie's Ford Mustang Tuesday from the nature reserve where the search was taking place, though they did not report him missing until police showed up at their home Friday.