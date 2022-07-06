Last surviving 'Band of Brothers' member Bradford Freeman dead at 97

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bradford Freeman, the last surviving member of Easy Company that was portrayed in the World War II series "Band of Brothers," has passed away.

Freeman, 97, died Sunday at Caledonia, Mississippi's Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, according to Stars and Stripes.

His death was announced in his local newspaper, with an obituary composed by his children.

"Our dad was always astounded that a country boy from Mississippi was able to see so many places and meet so many interesting people," Freeman's daughters wrote in his hometown obituary.

The military legend is survived by a sister, two daughters and four grandchildren. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.

Freeman was the last surviving soldier who helped to inspire "Band of Brothers," a seminal television series depicting life in combat during World War II.

The "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries, based on a book by Stephen Ambrose, followed the members of Easy Company, 506th Regiment, 101st Airborne Division from training in Georgia in 1942, through some of the war's fiercest European battles and through the war's end in 1945.

Its producers included Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Another Easy Company member Bill Wingett died in 2020 at an Oregon veterans home in Lebanon at the age of 98.

He was buried with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

Richard "Dick" Winters, Easy Company commander, died following a several-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, longtime family friend William Jackson said Monday.

An intensely private and humble man, Winters had asked that news of his death be withheld until after his funeral, Jackson said. Winters lived in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and died in suburban Palmyra.