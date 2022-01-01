Las Vegas NYE robberies leave two dead, suspects detained

Two suspects have been detained after two people were shot dead during a series of robberies on and near the Las Vegas strip on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

The first incident unfolded Friday around 1:30 p.m. in the parking garage of the Fashion Show Mall when a suspect approached a man and his wife, FOX5 Las Vegas reported, citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s personal belongings and fired shots at the couple following a brief struggle.

Police said the gunfire struck a 66-year-old woman in her chest. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hours later, police said an Asian man in his 50s was shot and killed during a robbery inside a parking garage at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting. Police said they believe the shooting is related to the earlier shooting at the Fashion Show Mall but did not elaborate.

Police also said that a third unrelated shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Meadows Mall, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Two people were shot and treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene and did not immediately give a description.