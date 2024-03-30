Las Vegas police K-9 undergoes surgery after being stabbed multiple times by suspect

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A K-9 unit with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was airlifted to a trauma veterinary hospital on Friday after he was stabbed multiple times by a suspect.

The Belgian Malinois, Enzo, was allegedly stabbed by a barricaded suspect who exited an apartment on South Las Vegas Boulevard armed with a knife. Enzo was stabbed after biting the suspect.

Enzo, 2, had been deployed as a nonlethal option when the suspect came closer to officers with the knife.

The K-9 was rushed to a veterinary hospital and then airlifted to a veterinary trauma hospital. He is in stable condition, the Police Department said.

He will remain in the hospital’s intensive care unit overnight, continuing to receive treatment, the Police Department said Friday.

In a Saturday update, police said, "Enzo is feeling better today. The whole team is putting in time to give him that TLC. Thanks again to all the skilled veterinarians who have been taking care of Enzo. Thanks to VCA Decatur and Veterinary Emergency + Critical Care. And the Las Vegas Veterinary Speciality Center."

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and is currently in a hospital in critical but stable condition with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Enzo has been with the Police Department for a year.