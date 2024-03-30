Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas

Las Vegas police K-9 undergoes surgery after being stabbed multiple times by suspect

Enzo, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, is recuperating from his injuries

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A K-9 unit with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was airlifted to a trauma veterinary hospital on Friday after he was stabbed multiple times by a suspect. 

The Belgian Malinois, Enzo, was allegedly stabbed by a barricaded suspect who exited an apartment on South Las Vegas Boulevard armed with a knife. Enzo was stabbed after biting the suspect. 

Enzo, 2, had been deployed as a nonlethal option when the suspect came closer to officers with the knife. 

The K-9 was rushed to a veterinary hospital and then airlifted to a veterinary trauma hospital. He is in stable condition, the Police Department said. 

SUSPECT SHOOTS ROBOTIC POLICE DOG IN MASSACHUSETTS STANDOFF, MANUFACTURER SAYS IT'S A FIRST

A split of Enzo before and after the stabbing

Enzo was airlifted to a veterinary hospital after the stabbing and is expected to survive.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He will remain in the hospital’s intensive care unit overnight, continuing to receive treatment, the Police Department said Friday.

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE K9 TRACKS SCENT FOR OVER 2 MILES TO FIND MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD IN FREEZING COLD

Enzo being held by an officer after surgery

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Saturday that officers are giving Enzo "TLC" after his surgery.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

In a Saturday update, police said, "Enzo is feeling better today. The whole team is putting in time to give him that TLC. Thanks again to all the skilled veterinarians who have been taking care of Enzo. Thanks to VCA Decatur and Veterinary Emergency + Critical Care. And the Las Vegas Veterinary Speciality Center."

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and is currently in a hospital in critical but stable condition with self-inflicted stab wounds. 

Enzo has been with the Police Department for a year. 