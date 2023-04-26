Las Vegas man sentenced for death of model found in 'concrete and wooden structure'

A Las Vegas man who pleaded guilty in March to killing a 24-year-old model whose body was discovered in a "concrete and wooden structure" in the desert in October 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 25 years in prison.

Christopher Prestipino was accused of killing Esmeralda Gonzalez, who was 24 when she was reported missing in May 2019.

Several months later, on Oct. 8, homicide detectives recovered a body in the desert area just north of Las Vegas.

Police said the body was discovered completely encased in "concrete and in a wooden structure."

Days later, Prestipino and Lisa Mort were arrested in connection with the discovered body.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said at the time that investigators believed the victim had been inside Prestipino’s residence and was held against her will. Subsequently, police said, she was "murdered."

Mort, police said, had knowledge of the alleged homicide and "assisted" Prestipino, though police did not say to what extent at the time.

Prestipino was charged with open murder, kidnapping in the first degree resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy murder.

Mort was also booked on harboring, concealing and aiding a felony offender.

FOX 5 Las Vegas reported Prestipino pleaded guilty to murder and felony kidnapping via an Alford plea, which is a "no contest" plea that allows the court to treat Prestipino as guilty without him admitting guilt.

Mort and another woman, Cassandra Garret, were also charged in the death of Gonzalez, with Mort pleading guilty to being an accessory to murder in February 2020, and Garret pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in February 2021.