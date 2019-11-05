Las Vegas man pleads not guilty in death of woman found in concrete

A Las Vegas man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to killing a 24-year-old model whose body was discovered in a “concrete and wooden structure” in the desert last month.

Christopher Prestipino, 45, had been indicted on murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez.

Prestipino and his 39-year-old roommate, Casandra Garrett, are accused of poisoning and strangling Gonzalez in May.

Gonzalez's body was found in October near the Interstate 15 community of Glendale, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Garrett was arrested last month in Wisconsin, where she is jailed in Milwaukee pending her extradition to Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Prestipino's 31-year-old girlfriend, Lisa Mort, is due in court next month on a charge of aiding a felon.

Prestipino has a criminal history that includes manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a dangerous weapon, FOX5 Las Vegas reported, citing court documents.

His lawyer, William Terry, was not available for comment.

