Missing Nevada woman’s body found in desert near Las Vegas, 2 arrested, police say

Police in Nevada have arrested two suspects after the body of a woman who had been missing for months was discovered in a “concrete and wooden structure” in the desert north of Las Vegas, investigators said Monday.

The woman’s body was located on Oct. 8, nearly four months after her family reported her missing, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

COLORADO SUPERMARKET SECURITY GUARD ASSAULTED ON CAMERA, OFFICIALS OFFER $9G REWARD FOR SUSPECT

Detectives finally got a break in the case in mid-July, after an anonymous tip lead them to 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino, the department said.

The subsequent investigation determined that Prestipino, a felon, had kidnapped the woman and held her inside his home, where he murdered her, police said.

Investigators said they also determined that Lisa Mort, 31, had knowledge of what happened and helped Prestipino.

The pair were arrested on Friday and held at the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

Prestipino was charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping resulting in serious bodily harm and conspiracy to commit murder. Mort faces a charge of harboring, concealing or aiding a felon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Prestipino has a criminal history that includes manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a dangerous weapon, FOX5 Las Vegas reported, citing court documents.

It wasn’t immediately clear how detectives discovered the missing woman’s body. Her name and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner at a later time.