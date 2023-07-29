Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas man living with dead girlfriend explains creepy use of cooler: report

George Bone, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Beverly Ma, whose body police found in his closet with a belt around her neck.

By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
A convicted sex offender suspected of killing his roommate's girlfriend and living with her dead body "believed she might come back to life."

George Bone, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Beverly Ma, whose body police found in his closet with a belt around her neck.

Ma's body was likely in the closet for about two months because Bone was afraid to go back to jail, so he kept the air conditioning at 60 degrees because of the number of flies in the house, according to Fox 5 Vegas, which obtained the arrest report.

Bone allegedly told investigators he had put a cooler near the closet door, so he’d be alerted if she "rose from the dead like the movie ‘The Grudge,’" Fox 5 Vegas reported.

George Bone mugshot

George Bone, 31, allegedly killed his roommate girlfriend and left her body in the closet of their Las Vegas home for months, according to police. (Las Vegas Police Department)

One of Ma's family members called 911 after a series of suspicious activities, including 84 missed incoming calls, and was on hold with a dispatcher as Bone brushed his teeth while talking to her family, according to the Fox 5 Vegas report. 

They reportedly described his demeanor as "nonchalant" and said he hadn't called 911 because he knew he would be arrested "for being a person of color," Fox 5 Vegas reported. 

He led Ma's family members to the master bedroom of their Las Vegas home, showed them her body in the closet and insinuated that she had died of suicide, according to the report. 

Ma's family member hung up on the 911 dispatcher and didn't pick up the return call, which prompted a police response. 

5300 Railroad River Ave Las Vegas

Police found Beverly Ma's body in a Las Vegas home on the 5300 block of Railroad River Ave.  (Google Street View)

Bone allegedly reiterated the suicide story, but investigators pointed out inconsistencies in his alibi. 

He allegedly said, "Since my truth is sounding so much like lies, I think I need to get an attorney," and the interview ended, according to the arrest report. 

A judge denied bond during his first court appearance on July 27. 

He's scheduled to return to court on August 1.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.