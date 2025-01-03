Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion suspect was ‘No Labels’ voter, no 'animosity' towards Trump

Authorities confirmed that the active-duty U.S. Army soldier, who took his own life before blowing up a Tesla Cybertruck in front of Trump Hotel Las Vegas, had "no animosity" towards President-elect Donald Trump.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed new details into the investigation surrounding 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who shot himself in the head before he blew up the rented Tesla Cybertruck on New Year's Day.

McMahill said they were able to recover information from one of his two phones so far that held a journal of his movements leading up to his death and have also received a manifesto, showing that he was suffering from PTSD and appeared to have no animosity towards Trump.

Despite Livelsberger appearing to have no ill-will towards the president-elect, voting records indicated that he was a registered "No Labels" voter.

According to the party's website, they are a "nationwide movement of common-sense Americans from both parties and no party who reject extremism, embrace common sense, and believe America only works when we work together."

The group states that their mission is to give power to the middle, in Washington and across America and they say their "work has never been so essential."

The El Paso County clerk's office in Colorado confirmed to Fox News Digital that Livelsberger registered with the No Labels party beginning in 2020. However, the office confirmed that his registration was canceled, before he re-registered in July 2024.

The clerk's office also noted that Livelsberger voted in the last election.

When asked about his "No Labels" voter status, officials said they were still looking into his history and could not comment, but reiterated that he did not appear to dislike Trump.

Livelsberger was a U.S. Army special operations soldier who had several addresses associated with him and was on leave from Germany, where he was serving with the 10th Special Forces Group.

An Army spokesperson told Fox News previously that Livelsberger had begun active duty in the Army in January 2006 and reached the rank of master sergeant.

Livelsberger spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg, a massive Army base in North Carolina that is home to the Army Special Forces Command.

Livelsberger joined the National Guard from March 2011 to July 2012, followed by the Army Reserve from July 2012 to December 2012. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command confirmed Livelsberger was on approved leave at the time of his death.

"Although this incident is more public and more sensational than usual, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who is struggling with PTSD and other issues," McMahill said.

