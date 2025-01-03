Las Vegas, New Orleans attacks not connected: police

Local and federal authorities said that the back-to-back attacks in Las Vegas and in New Orleans were not connected.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon local time, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed why authorities aren't considering the devastating attacks connected.

"Why don't we consider what happened in New Orleans, and what happened in Las Vegas? The simple answer to that is we don't find anything to actually point us in that direction," he said. "There are those coincidences that we have, spoken very openly about, but we have not found throughout this entire investigation anything that ties the two attacks directly together."

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that blew up outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on New Year's Day was suffering from PTSD and did not appear to dislike President-elect Trump, local and federal authorities said Friday.

"Although this incident is more public and more sensational than usual, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who is struggling with PTSD and other issues," McMahill said.