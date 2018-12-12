Large spool in Texas barrels down interstate once again

Texas drivers traveling down Interstate 610 on Friday had to share the road with an unlikely item – a large spool.

The sizeable object had been on board a truck before it spilled on to the road, officials told Fox 13 News. No one was hurt after it fell off, the outlet said.

The scene as the spool rolled down the freeway was caught on video and nearby vehicles could be seen navigating around it. One individual is heard on the recording urging someone to call 911.

“Holy cow, what is that thing?” a person said.

This isn’t the first time drivers in the state have had to contend with such an unusual item. In October, a giant industrial spool was also spotted barreling down Interstate 10.

