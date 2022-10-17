Large Indiana fire leaves Evansville warehouse, neighboring buildings in ruins

Firefighters were battling a large fire Monday in southwestern Indiana that's left an Evansville warehouse and neighboring buildings in ruins and produced a smoke plume visible for miles around.

Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike Larson said about "every truck in the city" as well as one fire unit from Henderson, Kentucky, was called to the scene of the warehouse fire along Morton Avenue.

He said the fire was contained as of 9:15 a.m. CDT and no longer a threat to spread, but fires were still burning inside the warehouse and neighboring buildings. Dozens of firefighters would likely remain at the scene for hours, Larson told the Evansville Courier & Press.

Larson said there were no reported injuries, and there was no word yet on a possible cause of the fire in the city about 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The fire, which was reported about 4:40 a.m., produced a smoke plume so thick it was clearly visible on weather radar in the city.

Video footage of the scene showed that flames were still rising by mid-morning from multiple collapsed buildings across a large area and producing smoke plumes.

Authorities closed the Lloyd Expressway near the Evansville's Division Street and U.S. 41 exits and asked motorists to avoid the area.