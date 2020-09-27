LAPD officer 'grazed' in head by bullet inside police station; suspect in custody: reports

A suspect was in custody Saturday night after a Los Angeles police officer was struck in the head by a bullet inside the department’s Harbor Station in San Pedro, according to reports.

The officer was hospitalized with a graze wound but was expected to survive, the reports said.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there was an “Officer-Involved Shooting” at the station but didn't immediately provide further details. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. PT, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, who represents San Pedro, tweeted his support for the officer.

“My prayers to the @LapdHarborDiv officer who was shot tonight. I’m heading to the hospital now....,” Buscaino wrote.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the officer was in stable condition at a hospital and was “expected to be OK,” KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reported on its 11 p.m. newscast, adding the officer suffered a “graze wound” to the head.

The suspect somehow got inside the station and shot the officer, Bill Melugin of FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported.

In a separate incident early Saturday morning, a suspect driving a black SUV shot at an off-duty LAPD officer in Reseda, about 40 miles north of San Pedro. The suspect missed the officer but hit his car, KNBC reported.

The Saturday shootings came exactly two weeks after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot in the head in an "ambush" attack while sitting in a patrol car near a Compton Metro station. Both deputies underwent surgery and are recovering at home after being released from the hospital.