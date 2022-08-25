LAPD bodycam shows officer save child who was not breathing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles Police Department officer rescued a child who was not breathing earlier this week, and the lifesaving measures were caught on bodycam video.

The incident happened Tuesday at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro, police tweeted. Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member when a nearby parent began yelling for help.

Ferara's bodycam footage shows a person carrying the child toward the bathroom. The officer follows them, takes the child in his own arms and begins patting him on the back — a form of CPR for children.

"I don't know if he's breathing right now," Ferara is heard saying. The two then take the child to the bathroom, where the officer continues to pat the child on the back, accompanied by a plea of, "Breathe, c'mon."

The parent splashes water onto the child as Officer Ferara continues to give CPR. They then put the boy on the ground when another officer says the boy is breathing.

The department says the child was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

"It’s never too late to learn first aid," the department said.