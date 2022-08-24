California rescuers save family with baby stranded for 3 days in Tahoe National Forest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family of four was rescued last week after getting stranded for three days in a steep canyon in a densely forested and remote part of California’s Tahoe National Forest, authorities said.

The two adults, child and infant had hiked to Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley when the mother suffered heat exhaustion and was unable to hike out, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said.

After three days, the husband hiked out alone to where he called for help, the sheriff’s office said. Rescuers learned of the family on Thursday evening and set out to search.

While the California Highway Patrol helicopter was unable to see the family due to the dense canopy of trees, officials said it spotted the father and the family’s car on the rim on the canyon and guided deputies to his location.

The father led deputies to his family, who were found approximately 2,500 feet down the canyon in what officials described as some of the steepest terrain in western Sierra County.

Nevada County Search and Rescue teams arrived and escorted the father, child and infant up the rough terrain to their vehicle, while other personnel stayed with the mother until there was enough daylight for a helicopter to hoist her out of the canyon to safety.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide details on any injuries.