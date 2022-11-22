Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Land Between the Lakes offers permits for free Christmas trees

Qualifying trees must be cedar and less than 10 feet with stumps less than 4 inches

Associated Press
Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees.

Permits, along with maps and cutting guidelines, are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24, a statement from the National Forest Service said. Trees must be cedar and less than 10 feet tall with stumps that are less than 4 inches tall, the statement said.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free Christmas trees. They are giving those with permits a cedar tree less than 10 feet fall with stumps less than four.

Cedar trees may be cut anywhere in Land Between the Lakes except within sight of U.S. Highway 68/Ky. Route 80, Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds, timber sale areas, facilities and other mowed areas, officials said.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes over 170,000 acres of forests, wetlands and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.