Fox News’ ‘All-American Tree Lighting’ will kick off Christmas season on ‘The Five’

FOX News Media will air its third annual "All-American Tree Lighting" on Monday during "The Five."

"The Five" co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters will head outside the network’s New York City headquarters to FOX Square during the second half of the program to kick off the Christmas season in front of a live audience.

FOX’s All-American Christmas tree, which will once again feature a patriotic theme of red, white and blue decorations, is 50 feet tall and will be decorated with 12,000 ornaments and 340,000 lights.

"The Five" co-hosts are expected to be joined by holiday carolers and an assortment of special guests, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rev. Jacques De Graff and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, who will also give a blessing of the tree.

Representatives from the Fire Department of New York and the New York Police Department will perform the ceremonial lighting in honor of those who serve the city. FOX News Media has invited members from FDNY and NYPD stations and precincts around the city to attend the annual ceremony and honor fallen heroes from the past year.

Last year, the All-American Christmas Tree was destroyed when a tinsel-torching man set it on fire. The tree was quickly replaced "as a sign of resilience and hope in the face of a horrible act," and FOX News Media executives credit the FDNY and NYPD for quickly responding to the act of arson.

FOX News Media is also partnering with the Police Athletic League (PAL) for a toy drive to benefit New York City’s youth, offering employees a chance to participate in volunteer activities to help spread holiday cheer.

FOX News Media employees have already purchased and wrapped 500 gifts that will be presented to the PAL Executive Director Carlos Velazquez, and the children and families benefiting from the charitable contribution during lighting ceremony.

"The Five" averaged 3.3 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program during the third quarter of 2022. It was the first time in history that a non-primetime cable news program has topped the category for four consecutive quarters.