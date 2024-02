Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

ATHENS, Ga. — The brother of Jose Ibarra, suspected in the Thursday murder of Augusta University student Laken Riley, has been fired from the University of Georgia after he presented a fake green card to work at the school's dining hall.

"Diego Ibarra presented a fake green card to the hiring unit to begin a temporary position as a dishwasher in Bolton Dining Hall at the University of Georgia on Feb. 6, 2024," UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Ibarra then failed to "submit further documentation required to keep the job and was never paid by the University" before he was "fired," Trevor added.

A neighbor told Fox News Digital that Diego Ibarra told them he worked at the UGA dining hall. That neighbor said he and his brother had been living at their apartment in Athens for "about six months."

Diego Ibarra has been arrested and charged with green card fraud. His younger brother, Jose, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Riley, a nursing student.

Jose Ibarra is accused of killing Riley while she was jogging along a popular pedestrian loop around Lake Herrick on UGA's campus in Athens on Thursday morning.

The two brothers from Venezuela were living in the United States illegally. They cross into the United States from El Paso, Texas, in September 2022.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.