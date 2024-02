Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police were questioning a person of interest in Athens, Georgia, Friday, just 24 hours after they found a nursing student dead when she failed to return home from her morning jog, according to a University of Georgia official.

"University of Georgia police have identified a person of interest who is being questioned," UGA's Office of Marketing and Communications told Fox News Digital. "We want to stress this continues to be an active ongoing investigation, and we will provide updates as circumstances warrant."

A concerned friend called police for Laken Riley Thursday around noon. The 22-year-old former University of Georgia student who was enrolled at the neighboring Augusta University in Athens had one for a run through UGA's Intramural Fields that morning and never came back.

Within minutes, campus police found her body near Lake Herrick. She had "visible injuries" and authorities launched a homicide investigation.

University police led the investigation with help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County police.

FOX 5 Atlanta shared video of state investigators searching through a dumpster and bags of trash at a gas station across the street from an off-campus apartment complex with a large police presence around 1 p.m. Friday.

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz said in a Thursday evening statement sharing his condolences and calling the death a "murder."

"I join everyone here at the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government in deep sadness over today's murder in our city," Girtz said. "We promise to do everything possible to collaborate with UGA PD to bring this investigation to a rapid conclusion, and will continue to work overtime to prevent further tragedies."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.