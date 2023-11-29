Expand / Collapse search
California

Laguna Beach closes coastline after massive sewage spill

Over 2 miles of Orange County, CA coastline rendered off-limits by nearly 95,000 gallons of wastewater

Associated Press
Published
Nearly 95,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, leading to the closure of more than 2 miles of Southern California coastline to swimmers and surfers, health officials said.

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental division said the spill occurred following a break in a main sewer line.

CA Fox News graphic

Over two miles of Southern California coastline were closed off after nearly 95,000 gallons of sewage leaked into the Pacific Ocean. (Fox News)

The closure affects much of the coastline in the upscale beach city about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

"The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards," the agency said in a statement.

Officials didn't immediately say where exactly the break occurred.