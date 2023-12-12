Labor Dept. reveals the most stressful jobs of 2023

A report by the Department of Labor reveals the statistically most stressful occupations in the United States of 2023, ranging from health care workers to Hollywood filmmakers.

The Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, which is part of the Department of Labor, ranked 873 of the jobs with the highest "stress tolerance." The rankings factor which jobs require "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations."

First reported in USA Today, the jobs don't just include careers that pay high salaries, including urologists (ranked No. 1) and judges (ranked No. 4). Some of the jobs pay low median wages, such as retail supervision (No. 9).

Though some positions on O*NET's ranking require multiple degrees or postgraduate school, the list comprises "many low- and middle-skilled occupations with high levels of stress," Sania Khan, chief economist at Eightfold AI told USA Today.

Here is the list of the most stressful jobs in the U.S. in 2023:



1. Urologists

Urologists diagnose and treat diseases related to the urinary tract, bladder and reproductive system.

Stress level: 100

Median annual salary: $208,000

2. Film and video editors



Editors organize and string together raw footage and other assets like music, sound effects and other creative elements for a film according to scripts or the instructions of directors and producers.

Stress level: 99

Median annual salary: $62,680

3. Anesthesiologist assistants

These assistants administer anesthesia for surgical and nonsurgical procedures. They also monitor patient status and provide patient care during surgical treatment.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $121,530

4. Judges and magistrates

Judges administer justice in a court of law. They may sentence defendants, determine liability of defendant in civil cases, or even perform wedding ceremonies.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $148,030

5. Phone operators

Phone operators provide information to callers by accessing directories and assisting them with a variety of tasks, like billing requests, charges, credits or refunds. They may also handle emergency calls and help children or people with physical disabilities make telephone calls.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $37,630

6. Acute care nurses



These nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients with acute conditions like heart attacks, respiratory distress syndrome or shock. They may also care for patients before and after operations as well as perform advanced, invasive procedures.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $77,600

7. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Obstetricians and gynecologists provide medical care related to pregnancy and childbirth, including diagnosing and treating diseases affecting the reproductive system. They may also perform medical and gynecological surgery, as well as general care for women.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $208,000

8. Public safety telecommunicators

Public safety telecommunicators receive and communicate 911 requests via telephone, radio or another communication system for emergency assistance. They record information regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies and other public safety matters while also giving advice or instructions to callers.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $46,670

9. First-line supervisor of retail sales workers

These supervisors directly manage and coordinate the activities of retail sales workers. On top of obligations as a supervisor, other duties may include purchasing, budgeting and accounting.

Stress level: 96

Median annual salary: $39,230

10. Nurse anesthetists

These nurses administer anesthesia, monitor patients' vital signs and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia, possibly in an assistant role to anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians or dentists. They must be registered nurses with specialized graduate education.

Stress level: 96

Median annual salary: $195,610