Julia Roberts' 'entire life' revolves around kids' college careers as she admits she wasn't able to go herself

Julia Roberts is confessing that she has a new focus in life.

The star's two older children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, are 19 now, and they've gone off to college, which is something Roberts says has become her "entire life."

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," she was asked about her children's move to higher education, and she confirmed that she'd been going to sports games and rooting for teams at her kids' school.

JULIA ROBERTS' RULES FOR PARENTING ADULT KIDS: ‘IT’S NOT EYE-ROLLING'

"You become immediately like, ‘This is my entire life,’" she said. "I wear the colors, I do the whole thing."

The actress is promoting her new film, "Leave the World Behind," and she also did an interview last week on "Today," where she mentioned her children again.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO

"I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it's not eye-rolling," she said. "There's a huge amount of understanding."

JULIA ROBERTS, MARGOT ROBBIE, JESSICA SIMPSON BRING THE HEAT DESPITE DROPPING TEMPERATURES: PHOTOS

Roberts added, "I parent them the same way out of the house that I parent them in the house. Which is, ‘Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick, are you drinking tea?’ And, ‘Text me when you get home so I can see that you're safe and sound.’"

The "Pretty Woman" star previously spoke about Hazel and Phinnaeus leaving for college last April, before they began their first year that fall.

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded," she told Extra. "You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them. It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Roberts grew up in a suburb outside of Atlanta, Georgia, and instead of getting that college experience, she made the choice to move to New York to pursue an acting career.

''I had convinced myself that I had three choices: I could get married, I could go to college, or I could move to New York," she explained of her decision to the New York Times in 1990. "Nobody was asking to get married and I didn't want to go away to school, so I moved.''

In moving to New York, she joined her brother, actor Eric Roberts, who is also father to actress Emma Roberts. She made the move in 1985 when she was just 18 years old. While she auditioned, she also worked as a model.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The first movie she filmed was "Blood Red," acting alongside her brother. The movie wasn't released until 1989, after 1988's "Mystic Pizza" provided her with her breakout role, but Eric still took credit for her start in the industry.

"If it wasn't for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I'm very proud of that," he told Vanity Fair in 2018. "When Julia first came to New York, I went into William Morris and I said, 'Which one of you is going to sign my sister Julia?'"

Although she'd filmed the movie earlier, her first actual credit was in an episode of "Crime Story" that aired in 1987.