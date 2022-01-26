LA train robberies: Stolen rail cargo thefts include guns, police chief says









LOS ANGELES — Thieves breaking into freight trains in Los Angeles have stolen guns from cargo containers, police Chief Michel Moore said.

Moore told the city’s board of civilian police commissioners on Monday that "tens of firearms" have been stolen, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"That gave us the great concern as a source again of further violence in the city as people were capitalizing on the transport of these containers with having little or no policing or security services there."



