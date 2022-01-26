Expand / Collapse search
LA train robberies: Stolen rail cargo thefts include guns, police chief says

Rampant theft from trains on Union Pacific tracks has left the tracks covered in trash

Associated Press


 

LOS ANGELES — Thieves breaking into freight trains in Los Angeles have stolen guns from cargo containers, police Chief Michel Moore said.

Moore told the city’s board of civilian police commissioners on Monday that "tens of firearms" have been stolen, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"That gave us the great concern as a source again of further violence in the city as people were capitalizing on the transport of these containers with having little or no policing or security services there."

LA TRAIN THEFTS: DA GASCON RESPONDS TO UNION PACIFIC CONCERNS

Men look over a railing at a Union Pacific railroad site on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday promised statewide coordination in going after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The rampant theft from trains on Union Pacific tracks near downtown has at times left the tracks covered in a sea of discarded boxes, wrappers and unwanted items.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said the railroad has brought in dozens of special agents to help and "will continue to monitor and clean up the tracks" but declined to comment on the gun thefts, the Times said.

