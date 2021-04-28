Los Angeles police officer shot, suspect in custody

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News is working to confirm the cop's condition.

Bullets started flying at about 2 this afternoon on Vesper Avenue in the Van Nuys neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union for LAPD union, tweeted that its members were "praying for the full recovery of our officer who was shot today."

The suspected shooter is in custody and is also at an area hospital.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it transported two patients from the scene of a shooting, but didn’t specify whether they had both been shot.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported there was a large police presence in the area. Video from the scene showed dozens of first responders surrounding the injured officer before leaving for the hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.