LA homeless woman admits to killing Hollywood social justice warrior in his own home

A homeless Los Angeles woman accused of stalking a movie director and shooting her friend, a Hollywood consultant and social justice activist, in his own home has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, gunned down 33-year-old Michael Latt in November as she was on the hunt for his friend, the director A.V. Rockwell, according to authorities.

Prosecutors have said she knocked on the door, forced her way inside when he answered and shot him in the head. At least one other person was in the home at the time, according to authorities – and Rockwell was not there.

In an ominous letter to Rockwell before the shooting, she warned, "My Glock is loaded" and "One pull of the trigger, and I'll be free," according to court documents.

Rockwell had sought a restraining order against Michl last year.

The killer faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. She is due back in court for sentencing on July 10, records show.

Latt, a social justice activist who worked on movies that conveyed messages he supported, was the chief executive and chief financial officer of a marketing firm he founded called Lead With Love, where his stated goal was to "dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color and utilizing storytelling, art and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love and inspiration to communities."

Latt worked on films such as "Fruitvale Station," about the Oakland, California, police-involved shooting that killed Oscar Grant in 2009, and "Till," a biographical film about the mother of lynching victim Emmett Till, according to Lead With Love. He also worked with the directors Ava DuVernay, of "Selma," and Ryan Coogler, who made "Black Panther."

Latt, on his Instagram, has written about attending Black Lives Matter protests alongside Common over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. He has also posted in support of Democratic political candidates, including Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

"Not enough change has happened since the 2020 Uprising," he wrote in June 2022. "We’ll continue to fight and stand up against police violence and White supremacy until true justice is real in this country."

Latt's website shows him pictured alongside public figures such as the rapper and actor Common, Georgia progressive Stacey Abrams, and U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Latt's mother, Sundance Institute executive Michelle Satter, wrote on X that her son "fell victim to a tragic act of violence."

Latt comes from a well-connected Hollywood family. His father, David Latt, is a movie producer, and his brother is the head of talent at CAA, according to Deadline .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.