Hollywood social justice warrior killed by homeless woman in own home

It wasn't police violence – it was a homeless California woman, authorities say.

Michael Latt, a 33-year-old Hollywood consultant and activist known for promoting social justice causes, died Monday after 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl allegedly broke into his home and allegedly shot him in the head, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motive was not immediately clear.

Police say she broke into Latt's $800,000 one-bedroom apartment in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood east of Beverly Hills around 6 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics rushed Latt to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries, police said. They arrested Michl at the scene and also impounded her car.

Latt was the chief executive and chief financial officer of a marketing firm he founded called Lead With Love, where his stated goal was to "dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color and utilizing storytelling, art and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love and inspiration to communities."

Latt worked on films including "Fruitvale Station," about the Oakland police-involved shooting that killed Oscar Grant in 2009, and "Till," a biographical film about the mother of lynching victim Emmett Till, according to Lead With Love.

Latt, on his Instagram, has written about attending Black Lives Matter protests alongside Common over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. He has also posted in support of Democratic political candidates, including Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

"Not enough change has happened since the 2020 Uprising," he wrote in June 2022. "We’ll continue to fight and stand up against police violence and White supremacy until true justice is real in this country."

Latt's mother, Sundance Institute executive Michelle Satter, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her son "fell victim to a tragic act of violence."

Latt's website shows him pictured alongside public figures including the rapper and actor Common, Georgia progressive Stacey Abrams and U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Latt comes from a well-connected Hollywood family. Satter is a founding director at the Sundance Institute, his father, David Latt, is a movie producer, and his brother is the head of talent at CAA, according to Deadline.

Michl was being held for $3 million bail on charges of murder, burglary and unlawful use of a firearm.

Neighbor Avarie Shevin told the local news station KTLA that Latt shared the apartment with his fiancée and their two pets, a cat and a dog.

"I can’t wrap my brain around what could’ve happened that caused him to be shot and killed," she told the station. "I keep picturing his face, and I cannot believe he has passed."

Latt's fiancée, Hannah Lovingood, posted to her own Instagram about the ordeal.

"My entire life has changed in a blink of an eye," she wrote. "My love has been taken from me so tragically. My best friend, confidant, fiancé. My love."