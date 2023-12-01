Homeless suspect in Hollywood activist murder warned 'My Glock is loaded': court docs

Jameelah Elena Michl, the homeless woman accused of killing Los Angeles movie marketer and social justice activist Michael Latt in his home, allegedly warned she had a gun and would use it earlier this year, according to court documents.

"My Glock is loaded as I write this," the 36-year-old wrote to the director A.V. Rockwell – a friend of Latt's whom prosecutors allege Michl was stalking. "One pull of the trigger, and I’ll be free."

It was just a portion of one of several "extremely long and threatening" messages that Rockwell cited when asking the court for a restraining order earlier this year.

Excerpts were posted earlier by The Associated Press. In another missive, Michl allegedly threatened to shoot herself in Griffith Park, about five miles from Latt's condo.

Prosecutors said Thursday afternoon that Michl knocked on Latt's door, forced her way inside and then shot the 33-year-old with a semiautomatic handgun in his $800,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday.

At least one other person was inside and escaped injury. Authorities said it was not Rockwell. Latt shared the home with his fiancée, according to neighbors.

Prosecutors said that Michl targeted Latt because of his friendship with Rockwell.

Los Angeles police arrested her at the scene and rushed Latt to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Michl had worked on Rockwell's award-winning new film, "A Thousand And One," the Los Angeles Times reported. However, she was living out of her car, which police also seized as evidence.

"As you continue to bask in the glory of ‘A Thousand and One,’ l want you to remember, and not forget all the hell that people went through to help bring your masterpiece to the screen," Michl wrote to the director in April, according to the documents.

Michl is being held for $3 million bail on charges of murder, burglary and unlawful use of a firearm. She is due in court for an arraignment on Dec. 15. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Latt came from a well-established Hollywood family. His mother, Michelle Satter, was a founding director at the Sundance Institute. His father is a producer, and his brother is a top talent agent at CAA.

The victim was the chief executive and chief financial officer of a marketing firm he founded called Lead With Love, where his stated goal was to "dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color and utilizing storytelling, art and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love and inspiration to communities."

Latt worked on films including "Fruitvale Station," about the Oakland, California, police-involved shooting that killed Oscar Grant in 2009, and "Till," a biographical film about the mother of lynching victim Emmett Till, according to Lead With Love.

He has also been a vocal supporter of progressive social justice causes and has been seen attending Black Lives Matter protests.

"Not enough change has happened since the 2020 Uprising," he wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post regarding a protest over the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. "We’ll continue to fight and stand up against police violence and White supremacy until true justice is real in this country."

