©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Homeless suspect in Hollywood activist murder warned 'My Glock is loaded': court docs

Homeless Jameelah Elena Michl accused of stalking director AV Rockwell before killing Michael Latt

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Jameelah Elena Michl, the homeless woman accused of killing Los Angeles movie marketer and social justice activist Michael Latt in his home, allegedly warned she had a gun and would use it earlier this year, according to court documents.

"My Glock is loaded as I write this," the 36-year-old wrote to the director A.V. Rockwell – a friend of Latt's whom prosecutors allege Michl was stalking. "One pull of the trigger, and I’ll be free."

It was just a portion of one of several "extremely long and threatening" messages that Rockwell cited when asking the court for a restraining order earlier this year.

"A Thousand And One" Sundance Premiere

From left to right, Michelle Satter, A.V. Rockwell and Michael Latt attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "A Thousand And One" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on Jan. 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Latt was killed in his own home earlier this week after a homeless woman who prosecutors said was stalking Rockwell allegedly broke into his home with a handgun. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features)

Excerpts were posted earlier by The Associated Press. In another missive, Michl allegedly threatened to shoot herself in Griffith Park, about five miles from Latt's condo.

Prosecutors said Thursday afternoon that Michl knocked on Latt's door, forced her way inside and then shot the 33-year-old with a semiautomatic handgun in his $800,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday. 

At least one other person was inside and escaped injury. Authorities said it was not Rockwell. Latt shared the home with his fiancée, according to neighbors.

Michael Latt at an NYC red carpet for an event called "A Toast to BLack Art, Love, Creativity"

Michael Latt attends Values Partnerships presents "A Toast to Black Art, Love, & Creativity" at Lume Studios on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Values Partnerships)

Prosecutors said that Michl targeted Latt because of his friendship with Rockwell.

Los Angeles police arrested her at the scene and rushed Latt to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Michl had worked on Rockwell's award-winning new film, "A Thousand And One," the Los Angeles Times reported. However, she was living out of her car, which police also seized as evidence.

"As you continue to bask in the glory of ‘A Thousand and One,’ l want you to remember, and not forget all the hell that people went through to help bring your masterpiece to the screen," Michl wrote to the director in April, according to the documents.

Michael Latt condo Google Maps

A homeless woman broke into a Los Angeles apartment Monday and allegedly gunned down the marketing executive and social justice advocate who lived inside, Michael Latt, according to the LAPD. (Google Maps)

Michl is being held for $3 million bail on charges of murder, burglary and unlawful use of a firearm. She is due in court for an arraignment on Dec. 15. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Latt came from a well-established Hollywood family. His mother, Michelle Satter, was a founding director at the Sundance Institute. His father is a producer, and his brother is a top talent agent at CAA.

The victim was the chief executive and chief financial officer of a marketing firm he founded called Lead With Love, where his stated goal was to "dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color and utilizing storytelling, art and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love and inspiration to communities."

2015 Los Angeles Film Festival - "#BlackLifeBlackProtest" Screening

Blackout Network marketing coordinator Michael Latt attends the "#BlackLifeBlackProtest" screening during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 11, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Latt worked on films including "Fruitvale Station," about the Oakland, California, police-involved shooting that killed Oscar Grant in 2009, and "Till," a biographical film about the mother of lynching victim Emmett Till, according to Lead With Love.

He has also been a vocal supporter of progressive social justice causes and has been seen attending Black Lives Matter protests.

"Not enough change has happened since the 2020 Uprising," he wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post regarding a protest over the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. "We’ll continue to fight and stand up against police violence and White supremacy until true justice is real in this country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

