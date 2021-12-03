Kyle Rittenhouse reveals his first meal after leaving prison

Kyle Rittenhouse appeared in a public Q&A hosted by Twitter Spaces Friday and elaborated about his love of fast food and sweet-and-sour sauce during some lighter moments.

Rittenhouse spoke to Twitter users Friday in an impromptu Q&A held over the platform's audio chatroom feature, Twitter Spaces. Rittenhouse answered questions from the public about his trial, plans for the future and his personal perspective.

At one point, Rittenhouse mentioned that the first meal he ate after being released from prison was a large order of chicken nuggets from McDonald's.

"I showed up with fifty McNuggets," spokesperson Dave Hancock said over the chatroom. "He got in the car, changed his clothes, started wolfing down his McDonald's."

"Not to be critical," Rittenhouse chimed in, laughing, "but he did forget my McFlurry. But he made up for it later."

The Q&A took several twists and turns, including when Rittenhouse explained his intentions to attend Arizona State University in the spring. The duo also hammered on the point that Rittenhouse's legal team is pursuing action against attorney Lin Wood, who they claim improperly collected funds for his Fight Back Foundation under the guise of a bail fund for Rittenhouse.

A recurring joke about Rittenhouse's fast-food affinity prompted laughter from both Rittenhouse and Hancock.

Rittenhouse revealed that Hancock brought him his requested variety of sauces for his post-bail meal: "BBQ, ranch and sweet-and-sour."

The fast food discussion served as a comedic break during a generally solemn discussion.

Rittenhouse told the audience at multiple points that his goal was "moving on with my life and attending school at Arizona State University.

"My goal is to go into a Walmart and not be recognized."