Ayanna Pressley won't say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a 'white supremacist domestic terrorist'

" Squad " progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley , D-Mass., won’t say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist domestic terrorist" as his trial nears its end.

The shooting involving Rittenhouse amid the Kenosha riots last year spurred many extreme reactions from progressives.

Pressley had one of the most controversial Twitter takes at the time, referring to Rittenhouse – who is facing two homicide charges regarding the shooting – as a "white supremacist domestic terrorist."

"A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15," Pressley wrote in 2020. "He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives."

Since the trial’s beginning, though, the needle has been moving in favor of the Rittenhouse defense, showcased by the trial judge’s explosion against Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger and the defense’s push for a mistrial.

Fox News emailed Pressley’s staff asking if the congresswoman regretted calling Rittenhouse a "white supremacist domestic terrorist" when no evidence exists to support that he is a White supremacist and when the prosecution has not portrayed Rittenhouse as a domestic terrorist.

Pressley’s office did not respond.

Rittenhouse’s trial continues into Thursday with eyewitness Drew Hernandez testifying that the defendant had tried to de-escalate the situation with rioters before the deadly shooting.

The judge called a lunch break in the trial Thursday afternoon after Binger questioned Hernandez on his reasoning for hiring an attorney for the trial.

Upon questioning by the court, Binger explained that he was trying to acknowledge the witness' potential bias, but was stopped by the judge, who reminded Binger that he does not want the case to become political.

Binger said he will move on, and began asking about video footage. The prosecutor was scolded by the judge shortly thereafter while questioning Hernandez about his decision to retain an attorney for sharing footage pertaining to the case with both sides.

"I would like to know why he felt the need to retain an attorney ... I think it goes to bias to this," Binger said.

