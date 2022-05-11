Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Knife-wielding man attacks Philadelphia police officers inside district headquarters

Police say the man later died from his injuries

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police shot a man with a knife who walked into the 39th police district building in Philadelphia and began attacking officers on Wednesday, Fox 29 reported.

Police say the man entered the building at roughly 9:30 a.m. and later died at a hospital after being shot at least once.

A man wielding a knife was shot when he entered the 39th Police District building in Philadelphia. 

A man wielding a knife was shot when he entered the 39th Police District building in Philadelphia.  (Fox 29 Philadelphia)

A Philadelphia law enforcement officer was stabbed Wednesday morning at the 39th Police District building when a male suspect entered with a knife.

A Philadelphia law enforcement officer was stabbed Wednesday morning at the 39th Police District building when a male suspect entered with a knife. (Fox 29 Philadelphia)

Police say one officer was stabbed, but was not seriously injured, according to Fox 29.

The individual began attacking the officer when the officer opened a secure door from the operations room and attempted to speak with a civilian, according to Fox 29.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders