Kim Potter trial: jury deliberates for second day in case over shooting death of Daunte Wright

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for shooting, killing Daunte Wright

By Stephanie Pagones , Jiovanni Lieggi | Fox News
MINNEAPOLIS – The panel of jurors chosen to determine the fate of former Brooklyn Center,Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter resumed its deliberations for a second day on Tuesday in the manslaughter trial for the ex-cop.

As of 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, the Minneapolis jury had deliberated for seven hours and 30 minutes, with the majority of that time – five hours and 15 minutes – being from Monday. Kim Potter, 49, faces up to 15 years if convicted of the highest count, first-degree manslaughter. 

The 12-person jury is made up of six men and six women. The panel is made up of nine White panelists and three people of color – two Asian women and a Black woman. The alternate jurors were a White man and a White woman. 

During deliberations, the jury is being sequestered to a local hotel, and will only be allowed to contact family. 

If a verdict is not reached by Thursday, Dec. 23rd, the jury will be allowed to return home for Christmas Eve and the Christmas holiday. Unless a verdict is reached by that time, deliberations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27th.

Minnesota police release bodycam video in fatal Daunte Wright shooting Video

Potter, 49, has been charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, on April 11, 2021. The 26-year police veteran and other officers, including a trainee, were attempting to arrest Wright when he tried to get back into his vehicle, video shows. 

The officers had attempted to stop Wright and then tried to detain him after learning of a warrant for his arrest. Wright, 20, can be seen in a police video climbing back into the driver’s seat of a vehicle as the officers scuffle with him. 

In Potter’s body camera footage from the shooting, she can be heard yelling, "I’ll tase you!" and "Taser! Taser! Taser!" before firing her handgun.

Potter had 26 years as a police officer before she left her job just days after the shooting.

