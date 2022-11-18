Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed by American Bar Association

Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system will be reviewed next month by an American Bar Association committee, officials said.

The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association said in a joint statement that they requested the review in an effort to create more efficiency, ensure due process and protect both the public and the integrity of the legal profession. The review in December will evaluate the current system, and a report with any recommended changes will be submitted to the Supreme Court next spring.

The last significant changes to the lawyer disciplinary system were made about 20 years ago, the statement said.

"This review by an outside group will ensure Kentucky’s processes and procedures relating to lawyer discipline align with national standards and best practices," Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton said.

Kentucky Bar Association President Amy Cubbage said she looks forward to "an evaluation of the health of our discipline system" and to making any needed changes.