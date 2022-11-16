Kentucky's OneGoal program aims to improve college readiness

A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Education said. The agency made the announcement Tuesday in collaboration with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and OneGoal, a postsecondary success organization.

The inaugural cohort of districts includes the county districts of Allen, Barren, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, Lincoln, Monroe, Warren and Washington. It also includes the independent districts of Danville, Harlan, Jenkins and Ludlow.

OneGoal will work with each district for two years and tailor the program to their needs to achieve better student outcomes.

"Access to advising and other supports in high school is important to a student’s success in college," Council President Aaron Thompson said.