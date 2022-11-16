Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky's OneGoal program aims to improve college readiness

OneGoal will work with KY district's for 2 years while tailoring the program to achieve better student outcome

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Education said. The agency made the announcement Tuesday in collaboration with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and OneGoal, a postsecondary success organization.

STUDENTS DITCHING COLLEGE WILL LOSE COLLECTIVE $1T IN LIFETIME EARNINGS: REPORT

The inaugural cohort of districts includes the county districts of Allen, Barren, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, Lincoln, Monroe, Warren and Washington. It also includes the independent districts of Danville, Harlan, Jenkins and Ludlow.

Kentucky's new program OneGoal aims to improve college readiness on account of enrollment declines in high education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky's new program OneGoal aims to improve college readiness on account of enrollment declines in high education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OneGoal will work with each district for two years and tailor the program to their needs to achieve better student outcomes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Access to advising and other supports in high school is important to a student’s success in college," Council President Aaron Thompson said.