Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky suspects arrested for stealing from tornado victims: police

Two of the suspects were in possession of methamphetamine, authorities said

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Police arrest looters in tornado-torn Kentucky Video

Police arrest looters in tornado-torn Kentucky

Fox Weather's Katie Byrne reports on the latest recovery efforts following deadly tornadoes in the heartland

Five Kentuckians were arrested for allegedly stealing cars, shoes, copper wiring, and other household items from victims in a southwestern part of the state that was "particularly hit hard by the tornado and resulted in deaths," the Graves County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. 

The thefts came about a week after a deadly storm swept the state, killing at least 78 people and destroying more than 1,000 homes. 

Sheriff's deputies received a report of suspicious activity on Friday afternoon just half a mile away from a candle factory that was leveled during the tornadoes, leaving eight people dead. 

"It was reported that several suspects that appeared to have been working in a group were rummaging through persons personal property, and loading vehicles that were destroyed by the tornado," the sheriff's office said. 

KENTUCKY CANDLE FACTORY SURVIVOR WHO LOST BOYFRIEND IN TORNADO SAYS UNIDENTIFIED 'SUPERMAN' SAVED HER LIFE

When deputies arrived, they stopped the group before they could leave the area with stolen vehicles in tow. 

Five Kentuckians were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing vehicles and household items from tornado-damage victims. 

Five Kentuckians were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing vehicles and household items from tornado-damage victims.  (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

Two of the suspects were in possession of methamphetamine. 

Kaitlyn Moore, 29, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of methamphetamine after the drug was allegedly found "hidden… in her body cavity."

Linda Morris, 52, was stopped with copper wiring, a new pair of "Ugg" boots that she had stolen from someone's home, and syringes containing methamphetamine, according to law enforcement. 

She's facing charges of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, possession of methamphetamine, operating on a suspended license, and theft of personal property. 

KENTUCKY POLICE OFFICERS SAVE INJURED GIRL AFTER NARROWLY ESCAPING TORNADO 

Kevin Stowe, 55, was allegedly found with more than $120,000 dollars in cash while driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate. He was charged with theft of an automobile and theft of a vehicle registration plate. 

Ronnie White, 57, and Lynne Bailey, 56, were both also charged with unlawful taking of an automobile. 

  • Image 1 of 5

    Five people were arrested in southwestern Kentucky on Friday for allegedly stealing from tornado victims.  (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 2 of 5

    The suspects were accused of towing away damaged vehicles.  (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 3 of 5

    A man walks by a house destroyed by tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Fox News Digital)

  • Image 4 of 5

    (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 5 of 5

    Mayfield, Kentucky following deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest that left a trail of devastation to affected families and communities. (Fox News Digital)

In nearby Princeton, four Michigan men were arrested on Friday for stealing property from vehicles and homes that were damaged by tornadoes.  

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that the "full force of the law will be brought against anyone who tries to take advantage of Kentuckians."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the Kentuckians who were reported missing in the wake of the storm have been accounted for, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday. 

"Our hope is that means we won't see many, maybe any more deaths, but remember there are still a number of people in the hospital," Beshear said at a press conference. "I don't have a report on how significant injuries are, so it could grow."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money