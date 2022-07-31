Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky residents brace for more rain as death toll from floods rises to 28

At least three dozen Kentuckians are still unaccounted for, FEMA said

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Kentucky flooding devastates region as death toll rises Video

Kentucky flooding devastates region as death toll rises

FOX Weather multimedia journalist Katie Byrne takes viewers through the damage brought by historic flooding in Kentucky.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday afternoon that 28 people have now died and dozens more are still unaccounted for following several days of severe thunderstorms, flooding, and mudslides. 

The National Weather Service warned that a flood watch remains in effect for parts of Kentucky through Monday morning, with thunderstorms containing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible in the state. 

Damage to bridges, roads, and water systems complicated rescue efforts on Sunday, Beshear said. 

"We have dozens of bridges that are out — making it hard to get to people, making it hard to supply people with water," Beshear said at a press conference in Knott County, where 15 people have died, including four children. 

  • School bus in Kentucky floods
    Image 1 of 3

    A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Creek in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022.  (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

  • Flooding at Appalshop in Kentucky
    Image 2 of 3

    This July 28, 2022, photo provided by Appalshop shows the flooded Appalshop building in Whitesburg, Ky.   (Appalshop via AP)

  • Kentucky floods
    Image 3 of 3

    Several mobile homes in Jackson, Ky., are flooded on Friday, July 29, 2022.  (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

At least 359 people have sought shelter from the flooding at 15 sites and two state parks. 

More than 12,000 people were still without power on Sunday evening, according to poweroutage.us. 

WEST WILDFIRES: CREWS MAKE PROGRESS IN IDAHO, CALIFORNIA

"We are still focused on meeting the immediate needs of providing food, water and shelter for thousands of our fellow Kentuckians who have been displaced by this catastrophic flood," Beshear said in a statement on Sunday. "At the same time, we have started on the long road to eventual recovery."

FEMA said on Sunday morning that at least 37 people are still unaccounted for, while Beshear told NBC that "we're going to be finding bodies for weeks." 

  • Water rescue in Kentucky
    Image 1 of 2

    Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across floodwaters in Ky.  (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

  • Cathedral flooded in Kentucky
    Image 2 of 2

    This image provided by Marlene Abner Stokely shows flooding by the Buckhorn Log Cathedral, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Buckhorn, Ky.  (Marlene Abner Stokely via AP)

President Biden declared a federal disaster on Friday to free up federal funds for recovery efforts. Renters and homeowners whose homes are damage can apply for individual assistance with FEMA.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's the second natural disaster to hit Kentucky in the past seven months after several tornadoes ripped through the state in December, killing 80 people. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 