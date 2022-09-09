Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Kentucky police officer wounded in shooting, suspect killed

Associated Press
A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said.

Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with a suspect, a police statement said. The suspect fired a gun and one officer was wounded and taken to a hospital, but was expected to survive, police said.

Officers returned fire and the suspect was hit and taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead, the statement said. Police did not identify the suspect or any officers involved.

A police officer was wounded in a shooting while responding to a call at a Kentucky hotel. The suspect was killed when officers returned fire.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

On the same night, two Georgia deputies were killed while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta and two suspects were taken into custody, authorities said.