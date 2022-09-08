Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

University of Kentucky student wounded in shooting, 10 others injured

19-year-old KY shooter charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, assault, alcohol intoxication

Associated Press
A teenager has been arrested in a shooting that wounded a University of Kentucky student at an off-campus party and left 10 others injured, Lexington Police said in a statement Thursday.

The shooting was reported late Wednesday at a house party near campus when two people who were not invited showed up and an altercation ensued, the university said in a statement. One female was shot in the leg and 10 students were injured by shrapnel and debris, the statement said. All were taken to UK Chandler Hospital for treatment.

One 19-year-old was arrested following the shooting and charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, assault and alcohol intoxication, Lexington Police said. Two arrests unrelated to the shooting were also made and additional charges are pending, police said.

A 19-year-old was charged after a shooting at a University of Kentucky house party wounded a girl who was shot and injured 10 more people due to shrapnel and debris.

The university said in its statement that those in police custody were not students.

The investigation was still ongoing.