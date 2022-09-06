Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

3 fatally shot during alleged murder-suicide in western Kentucky

Kentucky emergency response team rescued 4 children from the home while the shooter was inside

Associated Press
Three people were fatally shot, including one from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, at a home in western Kentucky, state police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Smith Mills in Henderson County, according to a media release from state police.

Officers found two gunshot victims outside the home. One, a woman, was already dead. The second, a man, was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

A Kentucky apparent murder-suicide has left three dead in Henderson County.

An emergency response team was called to the home when officers learned there were four children still inside the home.

"In less than an hour, troopers and deputies were able to get all four children from the house safely," the news release said. After that, a third person, a man, was found dead inside the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities.