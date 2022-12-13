Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky man who shot police officer in throat sentenced to life in federal prison

KY officer hospitalized and survived the shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Kentucky man who shot a police officer during a kidnapping has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Ashland. Smithers had already entered a guilty plea to attempted murder earlier this year in state court.

MIAMI-DADE POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE FACE, HOSPITALIZED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Federal prosecutors said in May of this year, Smithers physically abused a woman he had been in a relationship with and held her at gunpoint in a car and on foot until the woman escaped after several hours.

A Kentucky man shot a police officer in the throat was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. The officer was hospitalized and survived the shooting. The suspect entered a guilty plea to attempted murder earlier this year. 

A Kentucky man shot a police officer in the throat was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. The officer was hospitalized and survived the shooting. The suspect entered a guilty plea to attempted murder earlier this year. 

A responding police officer approached Smithers as he was coming out of a wooded area. Smithers shot Flatwoods police offficer Tommy Robinson in the throat. Robinson was hospitalized and survived the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mr. Smithers not only tragically kidnapped his trusted partner and led her on a series of terrorizing demands, but he then seriously wounded a local police officer," FBI Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said in a media release.