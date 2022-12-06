Miami-Dade police officer shot in the face, hospitalized; suspect in custody

A man accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer will be charged with attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, the police director says.

The officer shot was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the face and has since been released, WSVN-TV reports.

"One of our Robbery and Intervention Detail officers was shot during a robbery investigation," Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez said on Twitter. "I’ve had three officers shot and two officers stabbed in the line of duty over the past few months. We will not stand for that."

The director told WSVN the officer was shot while observing an alleged carjacked vehicle.

"Never exited the car, my officer didn’t even get a chance to get a round out. That officer bravely got on the air, put his coordinates to where he was at and coordinated resources to respond," Ramirez said.

The officer who was shot is reportedly 34 years old and has been with the MDPD for six years. He was a school resource officer prior to joining MDPD. He was alert and conscious as he was taken to the hospital.

A massive manhunt led officers to the city of Miramar where the suspect was taken into custody.