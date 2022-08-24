Kentucky lawmakers call special session to discuss assisting flood-damaged eastern Kentucky

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

State lawmakers convened Wednesday for a special session devoted to pumping aid into eastern Kentucky to rebuild lives and infrastructure after historic flooding ravaged the Appalachian region.

Kentucky's Republican-dominated House and Senate convened midafternoon, a day after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear summoned lawmakers to the statehouse to take up a massive flood-relief package. The late-summer special session is expected to wrap up Friday.

Lawmakers gaveled into session nearly a month after historic flooding inundated parts of eastern Kentucky. Surging floodwaters destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to roads, bridges and water systems. The disaster caused at least 39 deaths, while thousands of families "lost everything," the governor said.

Specific appropriations were expected to come into focus once the flood-relief measures are formally introduced. The governor said he called the special session after his administration reached agreement with legislative leaders on the aid package.

The influx of state assistance — coupled with federal aid — are seen as crucial in efforts to rebuild the flood-stricken region, which has suffered from a declining coal industry.

The need for disaster-related aid comes as the state is flush with revenue. The state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund surged well past $2 billion after huge surpluses were amassed the past two years.