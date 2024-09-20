Kentucky governor confirms body found near site of freeway mass shooting is alleged I-75 gunman

The body of the alleged gunman accused of opening fire on a freeway earlier this month and injuring five people was found this week near Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the body found in Laurel County was positively identified as Joseph Couch.

"We appreciate everyone involved in the search and are grateful no one else has been hurt," Beshear said in a statement. "We will continue to be there for those injured as well as the Laurel County community as they recover from this tragic situation."

His office said Kentucky’s chief medical examiner, Dr. William Ralston, and a state police crime lab confirmed the identity using DNA extracted from Couch's bone.

Couch, 32, allegedly opened fire on the freeway Sept. 7 and injured five people, all of whom survived. He fled, and a days-long search for him ensued.

His body was found this week by Fred and Sheila McCoy, who typically spend their retired days creating YouTube videos about the infamous Hatfield-McCoy feud. They discovered the body after spending days in rugged terrain searching for Couch.

On Thursday, Ralston said the cause of Couch's death was consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

He added that the decomposition of the body and a soft tissue DNA test were inconclusive. The official autopsy report will not be released until toxicology results return.

"I appreciate the medical examiner’s office and our crime lab personnel for prioritizing this case so that the citizens of Laurel County can begin their journey to healing and recovery, and the commonwealth can rest easy," Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett said.

"This manhunt was the biggest team effort I have seen in my almost 30-year law enforcement career.

"We will forever be grateful for the assistance and resources provided by our local, state and federal partners."