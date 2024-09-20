Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Kentucky governor confirms body found near site of freeway mass shooting is alleged I-75 gunman

The body of Joseph Couch was found during a large-scale search for him after he opened fire on motorists nearly 2 weeks ago

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Active shooter reported on Kentucky I-75 Video

Active shooter reported on Kentucky I-75

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on an active shooting situation on Interstate 75 in Kentucky on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

The body of the alleged gunman accused of opening fire on a freeway earlier this month and injuring five people was found this week near Interstate 75 in Kentucky. 

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the body found in Laurel County was positively identified as Joseph Couch.

"We appreciate everyone involved in the search and are grateful no one else has been hurt," Beshear said in a statement. "We will continue to be there for those injured as well as the Laurel County community as they recover from this tragic situation."

His office said Kentucky’s chief medical examiner, Dr. William Ralston, and a state police crime lab confirmed the identity using DNA extracted from Couch's bone.

KENTUCKY POLICE BELIEVE BODY FOUND BY LIVESTREAMING COUPLE IS MAN WHO OPENED FIRE ON MOTORISTS

Sheila and Fred McCoy and an image of Joseph Couch

Sheila and Fred McCoy, Kentucky residents, found the remains of Joseph Couch.  (Sheila and Fred McCoy via AP I Kentucky State Police)

Couch, 32, allegedly opened fire on the freeway Sept. 7 and injured five people, all of whom survived. He fled, and a days-long search for him ensued. 

His body was found this week by Fred and Sheila McCoy, who typically spend their retired days creating YouTube videos about the infamous Hatfield-McCoy feud. They discovered the body after spending days in rugged terrain searching for Couch. 

KENTUCKY I-75 SHOOTING SUSPECT COULD STILL BE FOUND ALIVE AFTER DAYS IN THE WOODS, US MARSHAL SAYS

kentucky I-75; Joseph Couch

The body of Joseph Couch was found Wednesday during a search after he allegedly opened fire on a Kentucky freeway.  (AP; FBI)

On Thursday, Ralston said the cause of Couch's death was consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. 

He added that the decomposition of the body and a soft tissue DNA test were inconclusive. The official autopsy report will not be released until toxicology results return.

law enforcement officer

Law enforcement agencies searched for Couch for several days. (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

"I appreciate the medical examiner’s office and our crime lab personnel for prioritizing this case so that the citizens of Laurel County can begin their journey to healing and recovery, and the commonwealth can rest easy," Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett said. 

"This manhunt was the biggest team effort I have seen in my almost 30-year law enforcement career. 

"We will forever be grateful for the assistance and resources provided by our local, state and federal partners."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.