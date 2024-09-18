Kentucky police investigating after couple livestreaming finds body near where I-75 shooting suspect vanished

Kentucky State Police are working to confirm the identity of a body found in the vicinity where a suspect opened fire nearly two weeks ago on vehicles on Interstate-75 near exit 49, injuring multiple people before fleeing into the woods and evading authorities.

"Kentucky State Police troopers have located a body in the vicinity of exit 49 in Laurel County and detectives are working to confirm the identity," Kentucky State Trooper Scotting Pennington said in a statement posted on X.

The update came as a couple near exit 49 stumbled upon what appeared to be a dead body in the woods while livestreaming for the YouTube account, "Hatfield McCoy Museum Adventures."

"He’s deteriorated!" a man can be heard upon making the discovery.

Law enforcement officials have relentlessly scoured a rugged, hilly area of southeastern Kentucky since the shooting unfolded around 6 p.m. Sept. 7 near exit 49.

During their search, officers recovered an AR-15 rifle and a small silver-colored SUV registered to the suspect, 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch.

Wednesday’s discovery comes just one day after Gov. Andy Beshear, state police, and other officials said they would be shifting resources into the community in the ongoing search for Couch.

