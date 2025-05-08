Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kash Patel supports Trump's FBI budget proposal after House testimony

FBI director says budget plan 'fully funds' bureau and its mission

By Bonny Chu , Pilar Arias Fox News
Patel testifies to House panel on Trump's proposed FBI budget Video

Patel testifies to House panel on Trump's proposed FBI budget

FBI Director Kash Patel testified before the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, arguing that the White House's new budget proposal would cripple the bureau. (House Committee on Appropriations)

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday said he fully backed the Trump administration's proposed FBI budget after testifying to a House panel.

"As I said today during my testimony, I am in full support of President Trump’s budget, which fully funds the FBI and its critical mission. Any suggestion to the contrary is wrong and dishonest," Patel said following the hearing before the House Appropriations Committee.

The proposal, introduced last Friday, would cut the FBI’s budget by $545 million as part of President Donald Trump's plan to slash government spending by $163 billion.

"We cannot cover down on the mission at the levels that we would have to go to, which would be the 2011 levels, should all the budget cuts you just outlined be implemented," Patel said during his testimony.

Patel also urged the panel to approve a budget that would combat what he described as increased levels of crime and terrorism across the country. 

205 ARRESTED IN FBI CHILD SEX OPERATION, PATEL AND BONDI ANNOUNCE

kash patel testifying

FBI Director Kash Patel warns that the bureau will not be able to operate fully with a half-billion-dollar budget cut. (House Committee on Appropriations )

Since Trump took office earlier this year, "the FBI has made over 6,000 immigration-related arrests, 310 arrests of TdA (Tren de Aragua) members and 136 arrests of MS-13 members," according to an FBI statement.

BONDI ANNOUNCES ONE OF LARGEST FENTANYL SEIZURES IN US HISTORY

Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard

Attorney General Pam Bondi, left, FBI Director Kash Patel, center, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, center right, are seen on March 5. Patel touted the FBI's progress in curbing crime and terrorism across the country this year. (Justice Department)

The budget cut was intended to streamline the bureau by reducing overhead in Washington, D.C., according to the White House proposal.

DAYCARE IN WEALTHY ENCLAVE SHUTTERS AFTER HOUSING FUGITIVE CHILD PREDATOR ARRESTED BY ICE: REPORT

A side-by-side of the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Trump's nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel. Photos by Getty Images/AP.

The Trump administration has proposed a $545 million budget cut to streamline FBI operations. (Anna Moneymaker/Kent Nishimura)

It also would eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as "pet projects" from the former Biden administration, as they "do not align with the president’s priorities," the budget proposal added.

"The threats we face as a nation have never been greater or more diverse, and the expectations placed on the FBI have never been higher," the FBI statement continued. "With the requested resources, the FBI will have the talent, tools, and authorities to do more to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report has been updated to add response from Patel following his testimony.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.