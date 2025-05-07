Expand / Collapse search
FBI

205 arrested in FBI child sex operation, Patel and Bondi announce

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday that 205 alleged child sex predators who preyed on children online have been arrested in the last week

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
The arrests are part of a new joint operation by the Justice Department and FBI called "Operation Restore Justice" which saw 115 children across the country rescued in the process, Bondi and Patel said.

Bondi called the operation "historic and "unprecedented."

Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington.  ((AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein))

"These depraved human beings, if convicted, will face the maximum penalty in prison some life," Bondi said at a press briefing.

"We will find you. We will arrest you, and we will charge you. If you are online targeting a child, you will not escape us. The FBI and the Department of Justice will come after you. And we will prosecute you."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.